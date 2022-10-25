OrbusVR hosts its fourth harvest festival this month, prepares another chaos realm for late November

OrbusVR might be flying under the wider MMO radar, but it most certainly is continuing to fly if the game’s last dev blog is any indication, as it outlines the return of the harvest festival for the month of October and takes a look at a new chaos realm coming in November.

The beginning of this month brought on the harvest festival seasonal event for its fourth year, bringing back last year’s questline and rewards as well as new cosmetic goodies like a new cape, a bat teleporter, and a new snatcher pet.

As for the game’s immediate future, a new chaos realm is on tap for sometime in the latter half of November. This realm will be full of skeletal beasties for players to take on that appear to fluctuate between the unnerving and the adorable. More information about this new chaos realm is expected soon.