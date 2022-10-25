Overwatch 2 goes into full Halloween mode with a new co-op mission

Halloween Terror may not be new to the Overwatch franchise, but this week does mark the first time it’s appearing in the recently launched Overwatch 2. The event won’t be a bland copy-and-paste from last year, however, as Blizzard is adding a new limited time co-op mission called Wrath of the Bride.

“Return to Adlersbrunn alongside four fresh faces to experience an all-new story as the Bride of Junkenstein seeks vengeance upon those responsible for the death of her creator,” said the studio.

Players have until November 9 to take part in this mission or the Junkenstein’s Revenge brawl and snag one of the Halloween rewards, such as a Jack-O-Lantern weapon charm. Overwatch 2 is also running a double match XP weekend from October 28 through the 31st.