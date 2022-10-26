Albion Online previews the mechanics of the upcoming portals into the Mists

The Mists are coming to Albion Online very shortly, and as the latest development preview shows it’s quite easy to enter this realm. Players will only need to find the wandering Will o’ Wisps throughout the world and approach them; the creatures will immediately retreat beyond the veil into the Mists, leaving a portal behind that lone players can enter. Occasionally a portal will allow two people through, but these will be separate, so solo players and duos will not run into one another once within this realm.

But why would you go there? Well, there are monsters you’ll only find there, the enemies therein are enchanted and thus drop better stuff, and you can still find the valuable resources you would otherwise find in the normal world to boot. Players will, of course, have to contend with other potential opponents within the realm, with PvP rules determined as lethal or non-lethal based on where you were exploring when the portal spawned in the first place. It’s an interesting new sort of map to explore, so check out the full preview or hear it soothingly explained to you from a comfortable chair in the video just below.