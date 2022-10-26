Lost Ark’s Mystics and Mayhem is live with the Aldebaran Harvest Festival limited-time event

Happy patch day to Lost Ark fans, whose Mystics and Mayhem rollout began early this morning and is on the live servers as you’re waking up today. The patch is the closest thing to Halloween and autumnal content players can expect other than cash-shop cosmetics, and at its heart is the limited-time event dubbed the Aldebaran Harvest Festival.

“The Aldebaran Harvest Festival is a traditional Arkesian festival to commemorate the time when Aldebaran (the god of life) brought life to the earth for the first time. On this day when the biggest moon rises, there is a custom for the people of Arkesia to eat food crafted from the harvested grain and pray for each other’s health. The Aldebaran festival is held on the Mokomoko Night Market Island. Talk to Morimototo in cities to travel to Mokomoko Night Market Island. The Ocean liner will head to the island while the event is live. A new Island Soul and Una’s Task have been added for the Mokomoko Night Market Island.”

The update also includes the new Mystic Abyss raid, inferno difficulty for the Vykas Legion raid, the Achates Trial Guardian raid, season 2 for Competitive Proving Groups play, tweaks to weekend events, and refreshed daily login bonuses.