DC Universe Online brings new missions, raids, and gear with the Sins of Black Adam update

In case the returning Secrets of Khandaq Time Capsule wasn’t enough Black Adam in your DC Universe Online diet, today’s Sins of Black Adam update has a whole lot more content for fans of Shazam’s infamous foil.

This update adds new open world missions that take place in Infernal Khandaq, a new solo mission, a new alert, and two new raids. There are plenty of rewards on offer as well, like a Heart of Isis artifact that transforms the Word of Power ability into seven new potent abilities, some new augments, and some new gear inspired by Neron and Ra. There’s a whole lot of good things for level 20 characters and/or fans of Black Adam, and it’s outlined in the patch notes.