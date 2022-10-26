Dungeons and Dragons Online previews Update 57, ends sixth hardcore season

Think you’ve seen and mastered every quest in Dungeons and Dragons Online? That will no longer be the case when Update 57: Grip of the Hidden Hand arrives on the live servers soon, as the MMO is adding an adventure pack with five new missions that can be tackled at levels 16 or 33.

In addition to the adventure pack, the update will perform a hitpoint pass, adjust the imbue system, make spell components easier to manage, and overhaul falconry’s mechanics. So if you’re fighting with a bird, you’ll be glad to hear that it’ll stick close to mobs in combat and attack faster than before.

The update is going through a few rounds of testing on the Lamannia preview server, in case you want to gawk at its wares in advance.

In other DDO news, the sixth season of the game’s permadeath hardcore league wrapped up this past Monday. The “after party” for the server is currently raging as players can grab their rewards and get ready for upcoming character transfers.

