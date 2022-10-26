Star Citizen reiterates anti-bigotry policy in response to toxic fan feedback on rainbow ship paint

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium is once again having to tap the sign at its more unruly members of the community. A forum thread started by one of the game’s backers, which suggested some player-designed rainbow paint jobs from recent Pride events should be in the game, turned into a homophobic and bigoted hellscape.

The thread in question has since been locked down by CIG, and some of the more vile responses appear to have been removed, followed by a warning from one of the devs.

“After monitoring the discussion, and seeing some of the hateful replies, we want to take the opportunity to make our stance very clear: We have zero tolerance for homophobia, transphobia, racism, and bigotry of any kind on this platform, as well as in-game. Star Citizen provides a universe for all to enjoy, and if you threaten that inclusivity, you will find yourself removed.”

The dev post additionally notes that work is being done to improve monitoring and reporting both on the forums and in-game.

The official response is being generally lauded by fans both in the forums and on Reddit, though naturally there are still some few trying to use whataboutism as a weapon.

As alluded to before, this the second time CIG has had to battle back against bigots in Star Citizen’s community. Last year saw the studio take action against members of its community after a forum thread asking for a chat filter to catch hate speech erupted in a similar tire fire of garbage human behavior.