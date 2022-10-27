Among Us (literally) crash lands in pixel art survival sandbox Tinkertown with a special collab quest

You probably wouldn’t consider that a retro art survival sandbox and a multiplayer deceive-em-up would go together, but that’s precisely what’s happening in the early access survival RPG Tinkertown as the game has just released a new collaborative quest with the well-known title Among Us. Yes, it’s true, and the setup is actually pretty clever:

“After killing an entire crew and taking over their ship, an impostor mistakes a bright light in the world of Tinkertown for his secret haven, crash landing on the planet. This opens up a brand new quest in Tinkertown where players can explore the crashed ship, solve puzzles blocking their way and escape with loot without getting caught by the impostor roaming the ship.”

This newly added quest promises players a variety of costumes, hats, and decorative items themed around Among us, while the game’s last update introduced a bunch of Halloween goodies (speaking of costumes) and a variety of bug fixes.

