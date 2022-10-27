Black Desert’s 2022 Calpheon Ball returns December 10 as an in-person event in Los Angeles

There’s some pretty big news coming out of Pearl Abyss today: The studio has offered some initial details for Black Desert’s 2022 Calpheon Ball, confirming a Saturday, December 10th, date for the event and an arrival to Los Angeles, California – the first time the event will be held in the west.

The company hasn’t announced a venue location, nor has it opened ticker sales. Attendees instead will be selected via an application process available between now and November 11th. Applicants must be players on the game’s NA servers for either PC or console and provide some details, but those who are selected will be admitted to the event, get a merch bundle, and be invited to an afterparty.

An accompanying video featuring executive producer Jaehee Kim further notes that additional overseas and global physical events are being planned, including Heidel Balls, Voice of Adventurer events, and other smaller meetups. Kim also confirms that the team is working on other ways for BDO players around the world to join in on the Calpheon Ball, so there will likely be some digital events on tap as well.

