Broken Ranks gears up for a 30-hour Halloween event

For most MMOs, Halloween events tend to stretch almost for a full month. Of course, Broken Ranks is not “most MMOs” in pretty much anything it does, which is why it’s going its own way with a lightning-quick 30-hour event for this spooky season.

Forefathers’ Eve kicks off on the evening of October 28th and will continue through the rest of the next day. During this, players can fight waves of undead, redeem souls, and earn event currency and heaps of experience. The event is spread across different zones to allow players of all level ranges to participate.

“Forefathers’ Eve is the third recurring event permanently added to the event repertoire of Broken Ranks (after Valentine’s Day Party and Bunny Marathon),” said Whitemoon founder Krzysztof Danilewicz. “We want our players to have even more fun in our game and so we’re preparing more and more content.”