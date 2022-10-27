Final Fantasy XIV’s next live letter is scheduled for November 11

The time of Final Fantasy XIV’s next major patch is drawing closer, and you can find that out for yourself by looking at the fact that the game’s next live letter has a date of arrival. On November 11th at 6:00 a.m. EST, the next live letter from the producer will broadcast with the first preview of content for patch 6.3, which means there’s still time to go until it arrives, but the time to start looking forward to it is just about now.

As with the majority of live letters, the slides will feature English text, but the audio will be in Japanese, so you’ll have to either watch while keeping up with fan translation efforts or learn to speak Japanese very quickly. Considering how quickly fan translations move, this is not actually that much of a drawback. Keep your eyes peeled for more information as the date approaches properly, and don’t be surprised when the patch preview site pops up shortly before or shortly after.