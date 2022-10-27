Korean battle royale shooter Super People has officially entered early access in the west

Do you remember Super People? It’s a battle royale shooter, so it might have blended in with the gaming furniture a bit; this one grabbed our attention in January thanks to the fact that it was entering a closed beta period that was going to run “until further notice.” The game otherwise lauds the fact that it’s a battle royale with super soldiers that can use special abilities and ultimate skills. You know, people who are super.

We come back around to this game in order to offer up a timeline of current events, namely the fact that the shooter started early access this month, following its final beta coming this past August and the reveal of the Demolisher class. The game still remains free-to-play in its early access period and has decided to celebrate Halloween in its store while the game’s most recent patch is mostly about balancing.

Taking a quick look at the shooter’s temperature, we find what looks to be a fairly steady head count on Steam while user reviews decry the game’s bad balance, shaky online play, and absolute flood of cheaters.