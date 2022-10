The latest build for Lord of the Rings Online’s Update 34 — better known as Before the Shadow — is up on the Bullroarer test server for players to investigate.

As with the previous build, the focus is mostly on the new delving system, the Mossward starter village, and the Doom of Caras Gelebren defensive skirmish. SSG is making adjustments to the delvings, fine-tuning a lot of LOTRO’s missions, and adding Brawler weapons to skirmish camp vendors.

Meanwhile in Dungeons and Dragons Online’s neck of the woods, SSG Executive Producer Rob Ciccolini appeared on the Wednesday livestream to answer a bunch of community queries, including indications that the studio is working on new archetypes to add to the game: