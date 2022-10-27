Pantheon Rise of the Fallen is confident enough to host more frequent ‘ad-hoc’ testing in November

Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen continues to beam with confidence after its reportedly highly successful October pre-alpha, so much so that the producer at Visionary Realms is looking forward to more frequent testing in November.

Information and timing for these so-called “ad-hoc sessions” is a bit thin, but those who are VIP backers of the game will be the ones getting in to these more frequent tests as per usual, with more details to come soon. “The relative performance and stability of our October session has given us the assurances needed that we can begin to conduct more frequent testing with less overhead,” promises the producer’s letter.

The rest of Pantheon’s monthly newsletter offers a usual calendar of events for Pantheon’s myriad video series, pre-alpha build updates made to the game’s custom network tech, climbing and swimming systems, zone visuals, and the Dark Myr race, and an entire section that shares some selectively effusive player accounts from the October pre-alpha.