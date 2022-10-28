ArcheAge’s latest patches add a lucky draw machine, a ghost, and a lineup of bug fixes

It’s another week in both ArcheAge and ArcheAge Unchained, but there isn’t a whole lot of big news coming out of either MMO’s patch notes. Except for a spooky ghost. And a lucky draw event themed around witches.

In AA there’s the Little Witch’s Manastorm Lucky Draw Event, which involves lucky draw machines at Austera and Marianople that grant players a chance at rewards like boxes, shards, boost items, or a Pumpkinhead Ball that could cough up some cosmetics or other goodies. The lucky draw machines will be available until November 10th.

The updates otherwise bring an invisible ghost to Unchained, and a small list of bug fixes for both MMOs to address Blue Ribbon ranking issues, task board notices, and traveler’s campfire interaction among other things.