Embers Adrift gets into the Halloween spirit while improving its Meadowlands zone

Who needs pumpkins when you’ve got scary carved turnip faces? That’s the kind of bold approach that Embers “We have night now” Adrift is taking for this spooky season. The game’s Halloween event kicked off yesterday with thematic decorations all over the place, cosmetic masks to collect, and an increased chance of spider attacks.

The holiday comes alongside the game’s first major post-release patch. This update addressed several bugs and quality-of-life issues, such as revamping chat channels, allowing for loot rolls while unconscious, and major improvements to the Meadowlands zone.

“A new static dungeon has been added to the Meadowlands called The Aquifer. At least one more static dungeon is planned for Meadowlands in the near future,” the studio said.

Curious about Embers Adrift? Check out our first impressions, which concluded by saying, “There’s some fun to be had in this game, especially if you gel with a good group and enjoy slowing the pace of MMORPGs down to a crawl.”