Loric Games commits Mythic and BioWare vets to building a survival game rich in story

What happens when you combine the experience of former BioWare and Mythic Entertainment devs with the survival sandbox sub-genre? We’re all projected to find out sometime in 2023 when the recently founded Loric Games plans to show off its take on the survivalbox.

Loric Games is founded by Mythic Entertainment veterans Brian Johnson, Ray Soto, and Mythic’s co-founder Rob Denton, all of whom have been devs for Ultima Online, Dark Age of Camelot, Warhammer Online, and Star Wars: The Old Republic. The team has aspirations to blaze new trails in co-op survival RPGs by emphasizing story. “The survival experience can be much more impactful with the right blend of story and open-world gameplay mechanics,” Johnson is quoted as saying. “We’re building a game that’s more than just eating berries, punching trees, and building thatch huts.”

As of right now Loric’s new project has no name or additional gameplay details, but it is planning to reveal more sometime next year. In the meantime, the studio has landed itself a chief investor in the form of Hiro Capital, has already started assembling its team, and is seeking more devs for narrative design, content design, and environment art. Players can keep up to date through social media or signing up for a newsletter.