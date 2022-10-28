Path of Exile delays next expansion, confirms Lake of Kalandra will not be a permanent fixture for now

As the next expansion for Path of Exile looms, the thoughts of both players and developer Grinding Gear Games now turn to what’s next, which has been the subject of several update posts from the studio of recent.

First, GGG put out a general overview of what’s to come next, leading off with word that the ARPG’s next expansion is being pushed back from a late November release into sometime in early December instead. Naturally, this also means the Kalandra league will be extended by a few weeks, though there will also be the usual end-of-league events to look ahead to.



On the subject of the Lake of Kalandra mechanic added with the current league, GGG also confirmed the Lake will not be staying in-game for now. “While we may bring the Lake of Kalandra mechanic back in some form in the future, we don’t have any plans we can announce at the moment,” the announcement explains.

In the lead up to the next expansion, players can look forward to some updated balance manifestos and a host of events through November. The game will also be getting a hard mode known as Ruthless that will run parallel to the next expansion’s launch, with alpha testing and more details set to be showcased in early November.