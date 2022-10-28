PlanetSide 2 aims to beat its Guinness World Record for online FPS battle concurrency

In 1951, after getting into an argument during a shooting party, Sir Hugh Beaver (then managing director of the Guinness Breweries) realized that there was no definitive reference material one could consult to settle barroom arguments over trivia such as the fastest ground bird. This led to the first publication of the Guinness Book of Records in 1955, spawning a lengthy history of record-keeping that continues on to this day. And now PlanetSide 2 is seeking to break its own record for Most Players in an Online FPS Battle on November 5th.

The current record holder is already PlanetSide 2, with 1,158 players online for a single battle back in 2015. The developers hope to break that record on the aforementioned date, as well as opening up the chance for players to test the game’s upcoming changes and to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the title. More details will be forthcoming next week, but just remember that if you get into a bar debate over the most players online for a single FPS battle, you might want to put an asterisk next to your arguments. (It is also worth noting that EVE Online holds the record for “most concurrent participants involved in a multiplayer PvP videogame battle,” so… you know. Other asterisks.)