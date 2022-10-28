Star Citizen shares progress reports on new underground sprawls and the Gen 12 renderer

The hiatus for Star Citizen’s quarterly video series is over this week as the latest episode is live, and this time around the topic is primarily about offering updates for CitizenCon features – namely, the new underground locations and the Gen 12 renderer.

The first half of the video mostly notes how the new underground locations are moving into the planning and production stages, as CIG puts together rough in-game maps, plots out each “tier” of the feature’s release, and estimates how much time all of the work will take. The studio is putting a great deal of emphasis on how timelines are fluid – at one point creative content lead Jared Huckaby cheekily asks when the estimates can be ignored by the devs – but the plan overall is to make a total of 93 different rooms with 196 overlay variations.

The second half of the video provides an extremely technical look at progress for the Gen 12 renderer, showcasing how the new tech reduces the overall amount of rendering calls the CPU has to make. The renderer should make the game more performative provided players have the right hardware, and the vast majority of Gen 12’s work is done save for further optimizations and adjustments. This newer and bigger piece of the rendering puzzle is set to arrive in December’s alpha 3.18 patch.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
