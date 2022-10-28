V Rising launches a randomizer preset, lands on GeForce Now, and preps for a free play weekend

So, what’s going on in the vampire survivalbox V Rising? Not much in terms of earth-shattering developments, but there have been a couple of things of note that we can condense here in the interest of keeping tabs on this early access title.

In content update news, yesterday saw a small hotfix that crushed a pair of bugs related to randomized V Blood rewards and the health multiplier server setting. The game’s last larger scale update arrived earlier in the week, adding free Halloween decor, a Mad Hunt preset that randomizes the locations of V Blood locations, V Blood spell unlocks, and V Blood technologies, and some gameplay tweaks.

Outside of these game updates, V Rising announced yesterday that available for play on GeForce Now, while this weekend will see the game available for free and this Friday at 3:00 p.m. EDT brings a Trials of Dracula livestreamed competition that pits three clans of streamers against one another. Presumably to let folks know that the game isn’t dead after its earlier flash in the pan success.



