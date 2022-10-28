Wurm Online treats its players to a Halloween skill boost event

It’s always nicer to get a treat than a trick from an MMO studio, isn’t it? Wurm Online players should be delighted to spend the weekend scrabbling in the dirt for whatever goods that the developers deign to give to them.

OK, that sounded a tad bit more harsh than it actually is. The game’s Halloween event is live with special housing decor and creepy masks dropping from both mobs and patches of earth. So whether you’re killing or digging, you’re probably gaining something worthwhile.

The sandbox MMO also activated a skill boost event for the time being: “As with past years, we will be once again running a 10% bonus skill gain and affinity chance event for the duration of the Halloween season.”

The Halloween event ends on the 5th.