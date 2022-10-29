New World recaps recent game development, releases Nightveil event creation blog

You’ve probably heard a lot about how New World has changed (or maybe you’ve even read about it here), but if you’re still not sure just what has changed recently, then Amazon Games has assembled a video just for you.

The video condenses several months’ worth of updates into a four minute sizzle reel, showing off updates like new expeditions, their new mutators, and the expedition group finder; the variety of new weapons and abilities; PvP content like the 3v3 arenas and PvP reward track; its 44 new enemies; and seasonal events among other things. It’s definitely less informational and more like it’s trying to make a new first impression, but the video is still worth a look.

On the subject of seasonal events, there’s also a recent dev blog about Nightveil Hallow’s creation that takes a look at inspiration for the event, creation and design of its enemies and boss fight, and the throwable objects mechanic it introduced.

