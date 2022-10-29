Overwatch 2 previews character balance adjustments arriving November 15

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

If you’re finding life in Overwatch 2 to be more than a little hellish and were worried that changes wouldn’t be coming until Season Two, a new developer post offers up information about some balance udpates arriving sooner that hopefully will spell relief.

The post specifically calls out nerfs coming to Sombra and Genji to reduce their deadliness as flankers, along with a tweak to Zarya’s barrier to make her vulnerability windows feel less small, a slight adjustment to Kiriko’s invuln window after using Swift Step, and some tuning down of D.Va because earlier adjustments made her a bit too deadly.

As the headline of this story notes, the devs are eyeballing a November 15th release window for these updates, though if anything changes the team will do its best to let fans know. For those who want to see these tweaks in live action, they’ll be applied to the Overwatch League playoffs premiering on October 30th.

source: official forums
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleGuild Wars 2 makes public the principles guiding its current balance philosophy

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments