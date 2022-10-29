Overwatch 2 previews character balance adjustments arriving November 15

If you’re finding life in Overwatch 2 to be more than a little hellish and were worried that changes wouldn’t be coming until Season Two, a new developer post offers up information about some balance udpates arriving sooner that hopefully will spell relief.

The post specifically calls out nerfs coming to Sombra and Genji to reduce their deadliness as flankers, along with a tweak to Zarya’s barrier to make her vulnerability windows feel less small, a slight adjustment to Kiriko’s invuln window after using Swift Step, and some tuning down of D.Va because earlier adjustments made her a bit too deadly.

As the headline of this story notes, the devs are eyeballing a November 15th release window for these updates, though if anything changes the team will do its best to let fans know. For those who want to see these tweaks in live action, they’ll be applied to the Overwatch League playoffs premiering on October 30th.