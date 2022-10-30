MMO Week in Review: Halloween, Brimstone Sands, and the Dragonflight prepatch

Bree Royce
It’s Halloween here in MMO land, which means it’s damn near impossible to avoid candy corn, pumpkins, and spoopy jokes. But if you try hard, you can: This week we checked out New World’s Brimstone Sands and steeled ourselves for the incoming fresh start, poked our noses into Crowfall, got retweeted by Elvira thanks to AQ3D, examined extremism in gaming, and felt let down once again by The Secret World. And of course, World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight prepatch rolled out, and while it was a bit delayed and pretty buggy, we’ve liked the talent trees so far.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

Halloween fun across the MMORPG genre, 2022 edition - Halloween officially began October 1st (or September 1st, by some calendars), and we've been collecting all the spoopy events in MMORPGs and MMO-adjacent titles ever since. Today, we're organizing them…
Whatever happened to throne war MMO Crowfall? - It's been some time since we peered in on the news coming out of Crowfall, the Kickstarted PvP "throne war" MMO originally from developer ArtCraft. Readers will remember that one…

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

