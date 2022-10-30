The MOP Up: ARK’s ultimate survival edition lands on Switch

Everyone’s favorite prehistoric survival simulator is making a big splash on the Nintendo Switch this week. ARK: Survival Evolved’s base game is becoming available on November 1st, with the Scorched Earth and Dino Discovery releases rolling out soon thereafter.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up

Learn more about the Druid Circles of Galen in the newest Elder Scrolls Online lore series!

Prosperous Universe’s latest dev blog gave brief attention to the broker and faction contract systems.

Closer Online’s Seth and Violet can now be promoted to increase their damage and access new skills.

Riders of Icarus patched in a Halloween event and an expansion to the fellow slots, bringing them up to 200.

Starborne rolled out a new server this past week with the Equilibrium map.

A lawsuit is being filed against State of Survival, saying that the mobile game used misleading practices in its sales and bait-and-switch ads.

Conan Exiles applied a hotfix to address some backend issues.

It’s a bug hunt, sir, for Legends of Runeterra’s Patch 3.18.

Crossout got a huge graphical update: “Updated to version 2.0, the Targem Engine radically improves how the furious battles of post-apocalyptic armored vehicles look on all platforms, while new controls, sound, camera and interface make the game more comfortable and immersive.”

Apex Legends is releasing its second-biggest map yet, Broken Moon, and a new playable character on November 1st:

