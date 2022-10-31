Path of Exile elaborates on November’s Endless Delve event and rewards

Last week, Path of Exile shared some information about several events arriving this month, which prompted some player questions about event systems and rewards that Grinding Gear Games has further elaborated on.

In terms of the Endless Delve event and its subsequent ladder, GGG explains that it stores the position of the player who reaches a specific depth first. Players are being challenged to meet this threshold and then are free to continue to go further if they so choose to unlock level-gated random microtransaction awards.

The post also confirms that demigod’s rewards are being extended to those who want to play in other event versions or in groups (though in smaller amounts than in hardcore event modes), and announces that players will receive two mystery boxes for reaching level 50 in any event instead of just one.

As a reminder, the first event begins on November 4th with 10 days of Mayhem, which ramps up existing League modifiers “to the extreme.”