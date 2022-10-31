Profane devs discuss dummies, elements, houses, maps, and alpha roadmap progress

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

Followers of the FFA PvP sandbox Profane have had plenty of infodumps to chew on and mull over this past summer – if they’re on Twitter or Discord, that is, as that’s where the devs at Insane seem content to post their weekly dev blogs. Here are a few of the highlights from the past few months:

