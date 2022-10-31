Profane devs discuss dummies, elements, houses, maps, and alpha roadmap progress

Followers of the FFA PvP sandbox Profane have had plenty of infodumps to chew on and mull over this past summer – if they’re on Twitter or Discord, that is, as that’s where the devs at Insane seem content to post their weekly dev blogs. Here are a few of the highlights from the past few months:
- Do you like internal interviews about UI design? Then you’ll flip your lid for this thread.
- The end of September saw an August alpha roadmap update that chronicled progress on UI, the creation of a region, and crafting and gathering among other things. Those who want to follow along can check the roadmap directly here.
- Profane will have dummies – as in, dummies that can be used for training or armor display, not just people who suck at the game (though it will probably have that too).
- Elements are covered in two separate threads, the first of which shows off visual effects and the second once again elaborating on the primordial elements of the game and what they control.
- Apparently the devs really want campfires to be important as both places of respite and socialization. And music.
- Would you like to see some in-game houses? This hyper-compressed Twitter video has got you, fam.
- Finally, the devs talked about maps including plans to add functionality like marker placement, drawing, and players replying to markers to indicate they’ve done things like a completed an objective.
