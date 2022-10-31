Star Citizen begins spooling up hype for its next IAE free fly event, talks mission updates with the devs

The Interstellar Aerospace Expo, otherwise known as the big ticket free fly event from Star Citizen, has confirmed a calendar date: Friday, November 18th. The event page has additionally posted details about what ship manufacturers will be highlighted, promises “a few new surprises” including a weapons and armor showcase, and confirms over 100 spaceships will be fully free to rent in total over the course of the event. There will also be new vehicle reveals, special in-game items, and new ship paints during the event as well.

In other SC news, members of the mission feature team were asssembled for last week’s Star Citizen Live to talk about mission updates. There was some talk about the investigation missions revealed at CitizenCon, but the devs didn’t expound upon what was said during the event and simply repeated themselves. The potentially more interesting portion was talk about crimestat changes arriving in update 3.18 as well as a preview of a “go/no-go” demonstration of new prison escape mission in action.

