Star Citizen begins spooling up hype for its next IAE free fly event, talks mission updates with the devs

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

The Interstellar Aerospace Expo, otherwise known as the big ticket free fly event from Star Citizen, has confirmed a calendar date: Friday, November 18th. The event page has additionally posted details about what ship manufacturers will be highlighted, promises “a few new surprises” including a weapons and armor showcase, and confirms over 100 spaceships will be fully free to rent in total over the course of the event. There will also be new vehicle reveals, special in-game items, and new ship paints during the event as well.

In other SC news, members of the mission feature team were asssembled for last week’s Star Citizen Live to talk about mission updates. There was some talk about the investigation missions revealed at CitizenCon, but the devs didn’t expound upon what was said during the event and simply repeated themselves. The potentially more interesting portion was talk about crimestat changes arriving in update 3.18 as well as a preview of a “go/no-go” demonstration of new prison escape mission in action.

sources: official site, YouTube
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
