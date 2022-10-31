Wolcen Lords of Mayhem guarantees players will fail if they rush the final boss of the Storm’s Fall update

What happens when the storm falls in ARPG Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem? Quite a bit if a preview post from the devs is anything to go by, as it offers some hints at new story beats, new mechanics, and what it’s calling “the ultimate boss fight.”

The story portion of the preview is understandably light on details, but does provide a teasing hint at a grave threat looming over Stormfall Palace, ending with a simple warning: “Ahriman comes.” In terms of mechanics, the update is adding a lieutenants system to the War Table that challenges players to face an elite foe, an infinitely scaling difficulty system, new unique items, and new city building projects. As for the fight against Ahriman himself, the devs literally guarantee that those who rush in blindly will fail.

Unfortunately, there isn’t any hard date for when this new chapter in Wolcen arrives, but it certainly isn’t spoiled for aspirations. In the meantime, the game’s latest patch has run over a very long list of bugs.