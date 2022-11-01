Fortnite celebrates the original Star Wars trilogy with skins and weapons during its Skywalker Week event

The battle royale-cum-pop culture blender pitcher that is Fortnite is at it again. Starting today, the shooter is kicking off a Skywalker Week celebration that commemorates the original film trilogy with items, skins, weapons, and more.

The week-long event will let players buy skins from the item shop to dress up like Luke, Leia, and Han, as well as find Luke’s two lightsabers from Episodes IV and VI hiding in chests around the map. In addition, stormtroopers and Darth Vader are back again, as are the ability to wield their respective blaster rifles or lightsaber if players defeat them. Finally, the Junk Rift throwable weapon has been unvaulted, which will potentially drop Luke’s landspeeder on foes.

The latest patch additionally unvaults the pulse rifle weapon, adds new goals players can chase for some Chrome Punk cosmetics, and fixes the ability to collect reboot cards.

Skywalker Week runs from now until November 8th. And before anyone gets mad about Star Wars being in Fortnite, we should remind you that this is the same brand that licensed itself to fruits and veggies among other random crap; in that context, original trilogy skins aren’t that weird.