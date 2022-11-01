Hearthstone announces March of the Lich King expansion for December 6

Hearthstone is basically built on top of Warcraft universe lore, so Blizzard’s announcement today – that the game’s net expansion is called March of the Lich King – isn’t going to be a huge shock to fans of the franchise, particularly given that Wrath of the Lich King expansion is still pretty fresh now that it’s been exhumed for a run in WoW Classic.

“Hearthstone introduces the new Death Knight class alongside the last expansion of the year: March of the Lich King will launch worldwide on December 6! Follow Arthas Menethil’s journey as he becomes the iconic Warcraft villain, the Lich King, through the Death Knight prologue. With 203 brand new cards, including the new Death Knight class, new Undead minion type, and new Manathirst keyword, players have access to the most varied gameplay and deckbuilding in Hearthstone yet.”

In the meantime, patch 24.6 is live as of today; Blizzard is calling it a “massive patch that kicks off Hearthstone’s next event, immediately adds Knights of the Frozen Throne to the free Core Set for a limited time, reworks Mercenaries systems, refreshes Battlegrounds” – and of course, sets the stage for the December expansion.