MultiVersus adds Black Adam and a new arcade mode to its feature set

Expect to see a whole lot of bandwagon hopping with MultiVersus, as this multiplayer battler is well-positioned to absorb any trending pop culture character or movie. To wit, the title just added Black Adam as a playable option right on top of the DC movie release this past month. It should be noted that this version of Black Adam is based on the comics rather than the film itself.

“Known as the ruler of Kahndaq in the DC canon, Black Adam in MultiVersus is inspired by his comic book origins and arrives as part of Season 1 with a moveset that leverages his superpowers derived from the ancient Egyptian gods,” the studio said in a press release.

MultiVersus also added a new co-op arcade mode where duos can pick from one of three difficulty levels and then attempt to survive waves of computer enemies. Special quests and rewards are waiting for those who dare (or are bored).

