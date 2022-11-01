New World announces a bug fixing patch to address quest issues in Brimstone Sands and elsewhere

Later tonight, at 2:00 a.m. EDT, New World is going to get a patch. It’s not a particularly big patch in terms of content, but it is going to be fixing a number of things in its recently added Brimstone Sands location, so it’s still something that players may want to note.

As the headline points out, this update will primarily crush bugs related to the death barrier around Brimstone Sands, the location’s trading post, and other general problems outside of the new zone that stopped faction quests from being completed, made Helvan the Navigator in Monarch’s Bluffs unbeatable, or caused players to get stuck at weird angles when opening the inventory while going prone.

Additionally, the patch will correct a couple of Brimstone’s smaller problems: Players will no longer be able to put camps around a specific quest location, additional NPC dialogue will inform players of a prerequisite quest that needs to be completed before continuing Brimstone’s story, and requirements for one quest will be updated in order to let progress on a different quest continue. Obviously, tomorrow’s date is important for New World for entirely different reasons as its fresh start servers open that date as well, but the regular game is also getting a little tune-up.



New World Update 1.7.1 downtime will begin at 11 PM PT (6 AM UTC) on November 1 and includes fixes to Brimstone Sands quests. Read up here!

📜 https://t.co/DkSoDGruEl pic.twitter.com/XXHc4PpEpT — New World (@playnewworld) November 1, 2022