Overwatch 2 dev hints at more support heroes as Blizzard sends out a monetization survey to players

Overwatch 2 is continuing its tuning and adjustment efforts, or at least is planning to by all accounts. After the shooter put out an announcement that promised some hero tweaks are arriving November 15th, lead hero designer Alec Dawson answered several player questions on Twitter, where he posted an intriguing reply to one player question.

When asked about whether there are more support characters coming, Dawson replied in the affirmative, though it sounds like any new such characters are a long way from becoming reality. “Right now the pool is quite small for two players to choose from. May see more new supports than other roles to bolster that pool,” he writes. “Also, there’s still lots of interesting space for us to explore as designers when making supports!”



Gameplay tweaks aren’t the only things being considered for the game, as players are sharing surveys they have received from Blizzard about the shooter’s monetization on Reddit. These surveys ask what drove players to purchase (or not purchase) packs, battle passes, and cosmetics with Overwatch Coins.

As for the shooter’s more immediate future, the devs took Mei offline yesterday in order to adjust her Ice Wall ability, which was being used by players to reach places they shouldn’t be. The newly adjusted character will return with the game’s November 15th patch.

[#OW2] We are temporarily disabling Mei to address a bug with her Ice Wall ability that allows heroes to reach unintended locations. We are working to address these issues as quickly as possible and aim to bring Mei back in our next upcoming patch which is set for November 15. pic.twitter.com/dHP65pMCsX — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) October 31, 2022