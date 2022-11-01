Star Trek Online brings the fight against Emperor Wesley Crusher to console with its Ascension update

Console players who have been champing at the bit to fight an evil Wil Wheaton in Star Trek Online finally have their chance. The Ascension update that continued the Mirror Universe story and unveiled Wesley freaking Crusher as the Terran Emperor is now live for console players.

Naturally, this patch for the console version has the same goodies as the PC version – that means there’s a new episode to the game’s story featuring returning actors reprising their roles including Wheaton himself, a new ground-based TFO, and the newly added elite officer upgrade system. Console players also have access to the Emperor’s Will special event that awards a Tier 6 Terran Somerville ship; the event runs between now and December 1st.



source: press release