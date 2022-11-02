Apex Legends launches its Eclipse season with a new character, new map, and the ability to send gifts

Presumably, most of what people gift one another in Apex Legends is headshots, but as of the game’s newest season, actual gifts can be given to others. So now you can give your battle royale-playing friend a shiny new cosmetic item or bundle. And then give them an in-game headshot.

In terms of raw gameplay, the new season is also bringing plenty of other features, like the new character Catalyst, who manipulates ferrofluid to defend friends; a new map in the form of Broken Moon; and the usual refresh of the game’s battle pass.

The new season is underway on all consoles and PC, while a whole gaggle of videos await just after the cut.

