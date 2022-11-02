Wargaming is overhauling World of Tanks’ social media following relocation to Europe

It’s a merge coming for World of Tanks… specifically, a social media merge. It can’t be a server merge, the game doesn’t work like that. But it can be a case where the English version of the game’s social media gets merged into one account. That means instead of having a separate media account for the game’s American Twitter and European Twitter, the game just has one account for English-speaking players. All good, unless you’re going to get hung up on whether or not said social media account spells the word “armor” or “armour.”

Of course, this sort of merge also carries with it a loss of some existing subscribers, so the developers are also turning the subscriber numbers for their accounts into a small community event. As the new merged accounts reach certain subscriber threshold, subscribers to those accounts will get various free bonuses, so you’ll want to personally subscribe and implore others to also subscribe.

Readers will recall that studio Wargaming ejected from Russia and Belarus after the former invaded Ukraine this past winter, abandoning its CIS games publishing operations at a significant loss; the company opened new offices in Serbia and Poland over the summer, making an overhaul of its marketing and community portals like this one all but inevitable.