Blue Protocol is alive: Bandai Namco finally acknowledges continuing development

I’ve been spending a lot of time the last few weeks preparing some of our end-of-the-year coverage, and among all that is a big list of MMOs in development that we may or may not still be anticipating. So it had definitely caught my notice that we haven’t heard much about Blue Protocol over 2022 since by rights it ought to be toward the top of that list. We did a big check-in at the end of last year, when news was also dried up; Bandai Namco’s game account on Twitter had gone cold over most of 2022, and then in August, we got confirmation that Bandai Namco’s recent restructuring had delayed the game along with others to “the next few years from 2022.”

Well, consider that confirmed, as this morning, Bandai Namco finally breathed some life into its Twitter account.

“Regarding BLUE PROTOCOL, we are still continuing development toward the service release,” Bandai Namco says in its message, translated by Google into English from Japanese. We are sorry to keep you waiting, but we are preparing to announce the next development next week, so please wait for the follow-up report.”

We’ll be doing just that.