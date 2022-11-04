Destiny 2 outlines the current areas of balance concerns and planned adjustments for Season 19

Sometimes a five-point change makes a big difference. The latest development dispatch from Bungie regarding Destiny 2 moving into Season 19 is all about explaining the fine-tuning going into abilities and subclasses, with a particular focus on making sure that no subclass feels either wildly overpowered or dramatically weak. The foundation has been laid, but tweaking still needs to happen, and that includes a drop in healing for Solar Restoration abilities. The revamps made them feel impactful, but a bit too impactful, and now it’s getting tuned down a little bit.

Solar, Void, Stasis, and Arc are all receiving adjustments for Season 19, to be fair; some of them are getting more than others (for example, Arc is fairly new and more data is needed), but all of them are having a gentle and careful touch applied along the way. Whatever your particular choices might be for building your character, you should probably check out the changes to be ready ahead of time.