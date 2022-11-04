Nightingale discusses its first closed alpha, character progression, and building system in new video

If seeing Nightingale reference its realm card mechanic for the umpteenth time has gotten to you, then you’ll be happy to note that the devs have some new things to discuss in its latest video – the first of a series that promise dev updates and progress reports on the game.

The video opens with some words about a recent small scale closed alpha test that was held, which invited less than 100 people into an early build to play the game and provide feedback. More tests are planned but not outlined, and those who want to be selected are asked to sign up for a newsletter and fill out a survey.



Next, the devs discuss the game’s move to Unreal Engine 5, which readers will recall is part of the reason why the game is pushing back early access into next year. Here the devs talk up systems specific to the engine that will make Nightingale better, such as UE5’s Lumen global illumination feature and Nanite LOD tools.

Finally, the video brought on production director Leah Summers to answer some player questions, where she talked about how crafting better items and gear will be the primary method for characters to progress, confirmed that deeper realms players travel will introduce them to harder enemies, and discussed the game’s blueprint-based building system that has individual pieces that interlock with one another and different tilesets on top of more functional buildings like defensive structures and crafting benches.