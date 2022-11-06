EverQuest II celebrates 18 years with the return of Heroes’ Festival and a free dinosaur mount

I don’t know how many people reading this story are aware, but it’s just bad etiquette to throw a party and not have a domesticated brontosaurus in attendance. Luckily, EverQuest II is aware of this immutable fact and is giving everyone a party bronto as part of the MMORPG’s 18th anniversary celebration.

Players can get themselves a free Stomposaurus Thunderstrider mount by simply logging into the game and going to one of several mount merchants. Of course, there’s more than a free dino to be had for the game’s 18th birthday, as the Heroes’ Festival is also coming back with new items, returning events, and exclusive themed quests to take on among other festivities.

The festival is open between now and November 14th, while players can get their mount between November 8th and 22nd, so make sure to get in-game by then, and then wonder why every party you’ve ever attended didn’t have the good manners to provide a similar experience.