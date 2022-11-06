MMO Week in Review: A fresh start for New World

New World took off again this week with the launch of its fresh start servers, pushing Amazon Games to open dozens of new servers for players returning – or taking advantage of the half-off sale to join in for the first time.

Meanwhile, Blue Protocol awoke from its slumber, LOTRO delayed its Beyond the Shadow expansion, World of Warcraft tried framing its “third era,” and the FFXIV community debated Yoshi-P’s commentary on diversity.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement