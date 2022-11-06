MMO Week in Review: A fresh start for New World

Bree Royce
New World took off again this week with the launch of its fresh start servers, pushing Amazon Games to open dozens of new servers for players returning – or taking advantage of the half-off sale to join in for the first time.

Meanwhile, Blue Protocol awoke from its slumber, LOTRO delayed its Beyond the Shadow expansion, World of Warcraft tried framing its “third era,” and the FFXIV community debated Yoshi-P’s commentary on diversity.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

