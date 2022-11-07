Aion Classic KR unveils a new Executor class and new server arriving November 9

Have you ever been so angry that you ripped your own wings off? That’s apparently something that’s happened to the upcoming new class for the Korean version of Aion Classic as part of an update arriving on November 9th, which headlines the aforementioned really angry class known as the Executor.

Information about this upcoming class is a bit sparse, but fans on Reddit have helped to connect the dots, describing a class that wields a never before seen weapon, uses leather armor, and is “designed in a form that can give freshness to new users, returning users, or users who want to develop sub-characters.”

In addition to the Executor class, the November 9th update for Korean players will also open up a new server that appears to be known as Trinity, along with additional features like a Telos instance to help new characters grow, guild-specific Legion systems, and a storybook to fill out for various consumables. Of course, whether any of this is headed westward is anyone’s guess, but fans of Aion on this side of the globe can at least watch and hope.

