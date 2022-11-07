Lost Ark announces an upcoming collaboration with The Witcher in spring 2023

Would you like to share grunts with Geralt in Lost Ark? If you said something to the effect of, “That’s not possible, you silly person, those are two entirely different games,” you’d be right except for the fact that Amazon Games just confirmed the collab in question.

According to the tweet announcement, this upcoming event will land sometime in spring 2023. In addition, replies to the announcement reminds fans of additional details that were shared during a Korean live show. According to those replies, players will get to visit the “resting place of the White Wolf” to meet characters from the RPG, including Yennefer. Possibly. In any case, it’s a surprise to be sure, but then this IP does seem to get around.



What new adventures will Geralt stumble upon in Arkesia? Find out, when The Witcher arrives in Lost Ark early 2023! pic.twitter.com/TA1up7l9Ot — Lost Ark (@playlostark) November 7, 2022