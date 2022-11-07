RuneScape previews its SMITE crossover and plants a garden in the desert, Old School RuneScape talks poll changes

Today is seeing a veritable flood of news rushing out of Jagex’s two ever-running MMORPGs RuneScape and Old School RuneScape, so we’re going to skip the preamble and hop right in.

First off, the MOBA SMITE has kicked out a trailer that previews its earlier announced collab with RuneScape, which will apparently feature a full set of rune armor for the character Belladona and an encounter in the King Black Dragon’s lair. More details about this crossover will be shared by Hi-Rez in an update show on November 9th.

Meanwhile in RuneScape proper, this week’s newsletter highlights a newly sprouted herb garden in the desert of Al-Kharid where players can train up their farming profession, along with the continuation of the Civil War mini-quests, a double XP live event, and a small set of patch notes.

As for OSRS news, the developer Q&A from last week has gotten its summary, highlighting answers to questions related to poll updates that Jagx has planned including revisiting polls that had slim margins of victory and confirmation that content designs that are at a top-level concept pitch stage will be among the poll questions offered.