Tower of Fantasy admits it needs to ‘initiate more thorough practices for reviewing code’ after apparent hacking attempts

Games going down for emergency maintenance isn’t exactly news, but when a game is forced to perform such maintenance twice in one week, then there might be something bigger going on. That would appear to have been the case for Tower of Fantasy, which offered a bit of an explanation regarding two emergency maintenances it had to initiate this past week.

According to the post, there appears to have been some account hacking attempts, and the devs at Hotta Studio elected to quickly bring the game down without much notice in order to not alert whatever malevolent forces were trying to infiltrate the shared world RPG. At the same time, the post admits that the dev team needs to “initiate more thorough practices for reviewing code and updates before they are pushed live and put additional preventative measures in place to identify potential hacks before they happen.”

As a result of the matter, the team will review its testing processes, look into additional security features like introducing two-factor authentication, and perform weekly audits to identify any new hacks and publicize the punishment for any players taking advantage of them. Incidentally, account security matters are forcing Hotta Studio to more cautiously roll out a server transfer feature; the devs here ask for players to be a bit patient as they try to work it out.