World of Warcraft Retail throws an 18th anniversary bash full of returning foes and new quests

This week marks the 18th anniversary for World of Warcraft, which naturally means that there’s going to be a celebration that marks the milestone in the Retail version of the MMORPG that’s promising nods to its past, new quests, and a whole lot of Timewarped Badges.

From now until Sunday, November 27th, players can open their in-game mailboxes to receive a special gift that lets them visit Chromie in the Caverns of Time as well as collect 200 Timewarped Badges, a celebratory firework, and an item that boosts XP and reputation gain by 18%. The badges in question can be used to purchase a wide assortment of goodies like pets, costumes, and toys.

Naturally, there are more ways to get badges than opening up a gift box. Players can additionally take on daily quests that ask them trivia questions or pit them against classic bosses from WoW’s past for more event currency, while the boss fights in question also have a chance to drop some classic gear. Finally, PvP-loving players can hop into a new battleground that hearkens back to the Alterac Valley of old for rewards like two new mounts.