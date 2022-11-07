World of Warcraft Retail throws an 18th anniversary bash full of returning foes and new quests

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

This week marks the 18th anniversary for World of Warcraft, which naturally means that there’s going to be a celebration that marks the milestone in the Retail version of the MMORPG that’s promising nods to its past, new quests, and a whole lot of Timewarped Badges.

From now until Sunday, November 27th, players can open their in-game mailboxes to receive a special gift that lets them visit Chromie in the Caverns of Time as well as collect 200 Timewarped Badges, a celebratory firework, and an item that boosts XP and reputation gain by 18%. The badges in question can be used to purchase a wide assortment of goodies like pets, costumes, and toys.

Naturally, there are more ways to get badges than opening up a gift box. Players can additionally take on daily quests that ask them trivia questions or pit them against classic bosses from WoW’s past for more event currency, while the boss fights in question also have a chance to drop some classic gear. Finally, PvP-loving players can hop into a new battleground that hearkens back to the Alterac Valley of old for rewards like two new mounts.

source: official site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleTower of Fantasy admits it needs to ‘initiate more thorough practices for reviewing code’ after apparent hacking attempts
Next articleSquare-Enix Q3 2022: Final Fantasy XIV subs continue to grow along with company’s NFT aspirations

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments