NetEase’s ‘adventure shooter MMORPG’ Ashfall offers a look at some puzzles players can solve

Back in September, we cast a light on Ashfall, a self-described “adventure shooter MMORPG” from developer Legendary Star Studios and publisher NetEase that’s bringing post-apocalyptic shooting MMO gaming to mobile and PC devices sometime in 2023. Naturally, one would figure that a world full of shooting and a ravaged landscape would be pretty combat-heavy, but apparently there will also be puzzles to solve.

The game’s latest dev blog grants a broad strokes look at the strange puzzle mechanisms that await in the game’s Secret Realm mode. According to the developer behind the post, these puzzles draw inspiration from Indiana Jones movies and the Tomb Raider games in the hopes of imparting a “feeling of incongruity.” The given puzzle example, however, doesn’t sound like a particularly spicy brain teaser, as players will have to shoot devices until they’re all facing the right way to reveal a treasure. Still, the rewards should be worth it and will scale based on puzzle difficulty.

It all reads very much like an idea that’s fomenting at the moment, but at the very least the world of Ashfall won’t just solve combat problems with guns; it’ll also solve environment puzzles with guns.

These are the puzzles that the dev team has designed for a new mode called Secret Realm. Players can interact and will get some reward upon solving these puzzles. View #Ashfall DevBlog-03 to learn more:https://t.co/bCpMJbKrWG pic.twitter.com/HoXI6QspnS — Ashfall (@PlayAshfall) November 5, 2022