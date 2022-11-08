TERA Console announces its next battle pass season launches on November 13

Last month we went back around to check in on the console version of TERA – aka the only version of the MMORPG online since sunset on PC – and found that it was still seeing some monthly updates. Now the game’s Twitter account has piped up with new word that the MMO’s next battle pass is coming on Sunday, November 13th.

A list of features for this new season is still a bit lacking as of right now, but the announcement tweet tells players to expect a bug fix for a Valkyrie weapon, a character deletion time of 24 hours, and the removal of the race restriction of the Reaper class. The schedule change for this new battle pass season will also mean players will get a little compensation in the form of three days of gold status and a leap to battle pass level 20. Players can get this stipend by logging in between now and November 15th.



Battle Pass SEASON 7 !

Coming soon… + New Valkyrie weapon bug will be fixed

+ Character deletion time will be changed to 24 hours

+ Restriction of Reaper creation will be removed#TERAConsole #PS5 #PS4 #XboxSeriesX #XboxOne pic.twitter.com/ZHxWOJ3ChY — TERA Console (@TERAConsole) November 8, 2022